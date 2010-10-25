DeSalme and Tigers look to contend for fourth straight

I t is a new season for the three time defending Jayhawk East champions. The Tigers had their season ended abruptly during the quarterfinals of the Region VI tournament back in March.

The Tigers lost 75-79 to Seward County who finished third in the Jayhawk West Conference behind Butler and Hutchinson. The game was played in dramatic fashion and came down to the wire with Tyrus McGee stealing the ball and narrowly missing the game tying shot on a controversial no call.

The Tigers finished 21-11 in a successful season for first year head coach Tommy DeSalme.

After inheriting only two sophomores last season, the Tigers feature eight sophomores on their 18 man roster; Including McGee and Dominick Cornelius, two of their top three scorers from last season.

McGee, who has committed to Iowa State next year, finished the season with 532 points, which ranks 20 most for a single season at Cowley. He was also named the Jayhawk East Freshman of the Year and was a Region VI first-team selection.

The Tigers also return their leading blocker Kelton Marshall who swatted away 41 shots last year.

Several transfer students join the Tigers this season as well. After transferring from Independence, Ashton Patton redshirted last season for the Tigers. The 5’11 guard played in 32 games for the Pirates and averaged 3.2 PPG.

The Tigers also welcome forwards Romel Kemp from South Plains Community College and James Watson from Washington State University.

Several new freshmen add to the already talented depth chart of the Tigers. Freshman JC Williams adds height to the Tigers lineup with his 6’8 215 pound stature.

Point Guard Bryton Hobbs also joins the Tigers this season after leading his Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School in St. Louis, MO to a pair of Class 3A state titles.

Jamez Jones also joins the Tigers this season. Jones was a First-Team All-City League guard during his time at Wichita West High School.

Cowley will look to improve on their scoring offense and defensive rebounding, where they finished 13 and 19 in the division last season. The addition of some heavy and tall players will be key to better post play.

One aspect that the Tigers seemed to have no trouble with last season was turnovers. Cowley ranked second in turnover margin and also led the division in steals.

The Tigers will open their schedule at home against Southwestern JV and Murray State before traveling to Seminole Okla. for their first road game.