Lady Tigers reload with young talent after third place finish last season

S uccessful Head Coach Todd Clark enters his seventh season with the Lady Tigers this year. Clark coached the Tigers to a 21-11 record and a third place finish in the Jayhawk East Conference last season. The Lady Tigers’ season was upended in the semifinals of the Region VI tournament with a loss against Seward County.

The team features a lot of fresh faces with only five sophomores on the roster this season. Of those five includes Arianni Silva who was the team’s assist leader and third leading scorer. Silva was also the team’s leading three point shooter draining 35 from beyond the arc last season.

Maylisa Johnson also returns for the Lady Tigers this season. Johnson saw actions in 27 games for the Tigers and averaged 6.1 points per game.

Starting positions will be hotly contested for by freshman this year. Sisters Toni and Davi Peetom join the Lady Tigers fresh off of leading Argonia High School to the state finals. Both were all-state selections.

Emily Barto another all-state selection joins Cowley this season. Barto is a two sport athlete at Cowley, playing as a outside hitter/rightside hitter for the nationally ranked volleyball team.

Chynna Remelb made the 3,700 mile trip from Maui, HI to join the Lady Tigers this season. Along with these four are nine other freshmen all looking to making an impact this season.

The Lady Tigers will need contributions if they are to improve on their scoring offense which ranked eighth in the division last season. The team may have struggled offensive but had things clicking on the other side of the ball. The Lady Tigers had the top ranked scoring defense in the division last season only allowing an average 52.6 points per game.

Like the men’s team the Lady Tigers open their season with home games versus Southwester JV and Murray State.