Lady Tigers prepare for District N Tournament

To the victor go the spoils. On Saturday, Nov. 6 the No. 1 nationally ranked Lady Tigers Volleyball team will have everything on the line as they play host to the District N tournament and three talented teams. Cowley (29-3) will play against Allen County (16-19) and, barring a loss, will then play the winner of the Butler (26-10) Coffeyville (23-17) match. A trip to the national tournament in Wisconsin Dells, WI awaits that champion.

“This team set a goal at the beginning of the year to make it to the National Tournament and we are still on track for that goal,” said Coach Jenifer Bahner “we ended as Co-Conference Champs and are getting to host the District N Tournament here at Cowley on Saturday, these are things that allow us to be one step closer to our ultimate goal.”

The Lady Tigers will enter the tournament following their first loss since the opening weekend of the season: a heartbreaking five game match at No. 3 Johnson County (24-5). The loss snapped the team’

s school record winning streak at 29 matches and also gave the Cavaliers a share of the Jayhawk East conference title.

“We are working on making improvements from the Johnson match. We made a lot of errors that match so our focus has been on minimizing our unforced errors,” said Bahner. “We have a lot of great front row players, so when our backcourt is playing well it is very easy to score points in the front row.”

The Lady Tigers are familiar with their possible opponents. Cowley defeated all at some point in the season, with each match being played to four games.

“Being that we have played each of the three schools we do have some information on each team coming into the tournament. There are specifics about each team that we will be talking about at practice this week, but overall our plan is to serve aggressive, play good defense, and minimize our errors,”

said Bahner.

First up for the Lady Tigers will be the Allen County Red Devils. The Red Devils are 3 matches behind .500 on the season, but narrowly lost to Coffeyville in five games during their last match of the season.

The team’s focus is dead set on their first opponent, said Bahner. “It is very important that we play one match at a time from here on out. Allen is our number one priority.”

For the championship match Cowley will have to face a strong opponent no matter who wins. Butler tied for second in the conference with No. 20 Highland. The Grizzlies’

two conference losses came at the hands of Co-Conference champions Cowley and Johnson County.

The Coffeyville Red Ravens are no pushover either. The team finished fourth in the conference but had several close matches with nationally ranked opponents. The Red Ravens lost their match against Butler earlier this season in four games. Each game was decided by five points or less.

It is time to put up or shut up for the Lady Tigers since the team’s season could end with just one loss against any of these teams. Always keeping the team focused. “We try not to focus on the fact that one loss could end our season, but instead our focus is on Allen, Coffeyville, and Butler,” Bahner said. “Our focus is not on what we have done in the past, but instead on what we need to do to be successful at the district tournament.”