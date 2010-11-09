Soccer teams eliminated in first round of Region VI Playoffs

Both men and women fell in the first round of the playoffs. The (11-6) Lady Tigers headed to El Dorado to face the (14-4) Butler County Grizzlies. The (9-7-1) Cowley men were confident with the double benefit of a home field advantage and a point in the win column earlier in the season. The first round of the Region VI playoffs brought the (10-8) Johnson County Cavaliers to Cowley for a shot at redemption.

The Region VI playoffs are conducted in a win or go home format, the Lady Tigers put it all on the line to keep the school’s best season in a short three year history. The ladies faced down a 3-2 loss to Butler 12 days before this playoff match up.

The Grizzlies started off trying to shut down forward, freshman Aline Tamiosso’s game by double-teaming her from the first whistle. “When you have as many goals as she put in during the first part of the season,” said Head Coach Dane Straight. “Of course there’s going to be teams who are going to recognize her.”

The Ladies were playing a cat and mouse strategy, as Butler had their own scoring machine in the nation’s best scorer, sophomore, forward, Cindy Benitez. With the Tigers focused on the Grizzlie’s all-star, sophomore, Natausha Sanchez took advantage of the low coverage and scored the opening point of the first half; The Lady Tigers were down 1-0.

The Tigers kept the pressure on Benitez for the remainder of the first half and well into the second while trying to bring the game back to a tie. Sanchez capitalized on the lack of attention once again knocking in her second goal at the 35th minute, to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead over the Tigers.

The duo of sophomore Carol Rodrigues and Tamiosso just could not find an opening to bring the Tigers back. The final whistle blew and the season came to a close for the Lady Tigers.

“We accomplished a lot in three years of being a program, said Straight, “We achieved by getting the most wins in school history.”

The men had the upper hand on their own turf, but the outcome mimicked the women, a 2-0 loss. Each team had their fair share of missed opportunities to take the lead in the first half which was scoreless. Sophomore, Walisson Gomes had an opportunity late in the half, but the shot sailed over the cross bar.

Both teams came out the second half with renewed drive. Sophomore, goalkeeper, Jason Dewey had a busy second half blocking goals left and right diving, sacrificing his body to keep the ball out of the net. Dewey blocked five hardcore shots in a span of ten minutes. In the eleventh minute Dewey made a block one-on-one. As sophomore Mama Cinburg shot, Dewey jumped and laid out his body horizontally to block the possible go ahead goal for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers slipped by the Tiger defense adeptly, and Cowley’s luck finally ran out as Dewey could not stop a header off a corner shot in the 20th minute. Wanting to redeem the goal the Tigers tried to tie the match. It was in the 30th minute the Tigers got that chance, as freshman, Daniel Baum sent a long pass to freshman, Saxx Adams who headed the ball just above the cross bar.

The momentum stayed with the Cavs, as they scored again at 45 minutes to ice the game, and the Tigers season. The Tiger fell to Johnson County with a final score of 2-0, to end the season 9-8-1.