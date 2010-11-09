Eye Of A Tiger Cross Country

Imagine running fifteen miles and thinking it’s an easy day of practice. This gives you a little taste on how hard training is for the cross country teams.

In the eyes of a cross country runner, there are no breaks, nor are there days off for rest. There are long runs, short runs, and speed workouts to be done in a time-consuming season of. For distance runners it is a year round sport. There are three seasons during the year; cross-country, indoor track, and outdoor track.

Runners train through the enjoyable summer time of relaxation. There’s no room for relaxation if the runner wants to be faster.

The feeling of running in a cross-country race is like no other. There’s no holding back. Coach Degrado says of slacking, “you’re not only hurting yourself, but you’re hurting your team”.

In cross-country the runner has to be very smart heading into a race. There are many instructions that the Tigers have to follow to be successful. The runner is given a role and strategy before the race.

Unfortunately, sometimes there is a runner who takes off faster than he or she is supposed to. This runner will, more than likely, fall off pace and won’t finish as expected. That action hurts the team and as a result the next runner behind them on the roster has to step up. This forces them to carry the load that the individual-minded runner couldn’t.

To be a successful runner, you have to follow the little things that are self-explanatory. Eating healthy; by not eating too much fast food. Getting enough sleep; which makes you feel more recovered for the next day and also keeps you from getting sick. Plus staying smart; by not playing other sports which have a high risk of injury.