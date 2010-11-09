Cross Country teams win Region VI Meet

What do you get when you add a cool 58 degrees to a pair of legs fresh from over a week of rest? The answer; a conference championship. The No. 1 nationally ranked cross-country teams both notched another first place finish this season, as Cowley captured both the men’s’ and women’s’ Region VI title.

In the 5K the women were led by the 1-2 punch of sophomore Purity Cheryiout and freshman Kaitlyn Belisle who finished first and second in the meet. Cheryiout crossed the line at 18:13.65, just barely two seconds behind her Belisle finished with a time of 18:15.28

Sophomores Valerie Bland and Cassy Kendrick also finished in the top five, placing fourth and fifth respectively. Freshmen Erika Lacroix (7) and Jessalyn Lanoy (10) rounded out the Tigers top ten finishers. The team dominated the meet finishing with a team total of 1:34:31.52 almost a full six minutes ahead of second place Johnson County.

“I wanted us to win in a fashion that just made everyone else hope for second,” said Head Coach Vince DeGrado. “I wanted to win in a fashion that showed how dominant we are as a team. That’s what we did. Nineteen points as a team, to my knowledge, no school has done that.”

In the 8K, sophomore Josh Gracia led the pack, yet again, finishing first with 24:35:00. Gracia’s time was almost a full 30 seconds ahead of the next closest runner.

Freshman Cameron Balser (2) and sophomore Tyson Christensen (6) placed in the top ten. The two finished at 25:06.84 and 25:27.43 respectively.

“I did a lot better than I thought I was going to do,” said Balser. “I was aiming for the top-ten and I ended up getting third place. I could have gotten second but I took a wrong turn.”

Overall, the men’s team finished with a total time of 2:07:34.89 over three minutes less than second place finisher, Garden City.

“We got out there and ran tough. Anybody that runs for me or watches us knows that Cowley runners run tough. That course is not easy at all,” said DeGrado. “If our men put that same effort forth at nationals, I think that we can bring home that big trophy. It’s gonna (sic) come down to us running tough and how all the places work themselves out.”