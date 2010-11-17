Volleyball heading back to Nationals

BY BENJAMIN DONALS

Sports editor

For the sixth straight year the Lady Tigers will be heading to the national tournament at Wisconsin Dells, WI. Cowley (31-3) cemented itself a spot in the national tournament by winning the District N tournament on Nov. 6. The Lady Tigers eliminated Allen County (16-19) and Coffeyville (24-17) in the process.

“From the first day of Pre-season back in August, we set both short term and long term goals. Our short term goals had to do with skills and execution, our long term goal was making it to the National Tournament,” said Coach Jenifer Bahner, “making it back to Nationals was a very important part of our season. Everything we do, from the opponents we play to the practices we run, are in preparation for Nationals.”

It is a difficult task to ask the team to finish better than they did last season, Bahner’s first season as head coach. To do that the Lady Tigers would have become national champions. Cowley lost 3-2 in the championship match last season against Illinois Central College.

“Our philosophy has been: leave this program better than you found it. Our team last year had such a great season it makes this a very difficult task to complete,” said Bahner, “however, I believe player for player we are a better team this year, so I believe we have the skills to be better.”

The sophomore-dominated team is seeded at no. 3 of the possible 16 seeds in the tournament, one spot lower than they were in last year’s tournament. Cowley also has played seven of the other 15 teams at the tournament. They have only lost to two of those teams; Kishwaukee College (40-10) and Johnson County (27-5).

“The girls and myself are really excited for the chance to play both of these teams again. Having played seven of these teams before, helps us to prepare by watching film and getting a feel for their tendencies on the court,” said Bahner, “we try to know who their top hitters are, where their holes are on the court, and what type of offense and defense they run.”

The Lady Tigers will begin their run to glory Nov. 18 with their opening match against No. 14 seed Moraine Valley. From there only three more opponents stand in the way of a national championship.

“From the first day I got this job, I have always told the girls it is important that we have pride in what this volleyball program has done in the past and that we honor that by working hard everyday to improve the future,” said Bahner “if this group of sophomores can bring strong leadership and the fight to compete, they can leave this program having done something that no volleyball team has done. They can win it all.”