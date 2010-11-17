Cross-country programs win first two national titles

One word: dedication. That word describes the 2010-11 Cowley men’s and women’s cross-country teams perfectly. The teams set one goal before the season; win a national championship. Hundreds of practices, eight meets, two No. 1 rankings, and a one shoe first place finish later; the teams have done just that.

The Tigers captured both the men’s and women’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championships on Nov. 13 in Spartanburg, S.C. It was Cowley’s first national championship since 1998 and both cross-country program’s first ever national titles.

Sophomore Josh Gracia, a consensus team leader and second-team All-American, finished seventh in a field of 260 runners at the national meet. Gracia said he felt privileged to bring Cowley a national title. “It’s really amazing to bring a title not just to Cowley but to Ark City. It’s the college’s first title since the 90s, so it really is just a great honor.”

Gracia emphasized the work that went into bringing home this title. “I just want to stress how hard we work and how hard it is to run against 40 teams and 300 plus people. I just don’t think that we get enough credit for doing what we do.”

With a national title and some pretty fancy rings, recognition, if not praise, is surely on its way. Speaking of praise, Coach Vince DeGrado deserves a standing ovation, leading both teams to a national championship in just his third season as head coach at Cowley. He was also named NJCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s National Coach of the Year

“I really want to give respect to Coach Degrado. Coaching both teams to a No.1 ranking and national title is just amazing,” said Gracia, “most programs have two separate coaches and he’s doing it all himself. I just want to commend him on a great job.”

DeGrado coached both teams to top five finishes last year, but it was this team’s dedication and leadership that won a national title.

Sophomore Tyson Christensen commented, “More or less being here with last year’s team, they had the potential to be great but no one really wanted to work hard for it. So this year Josh and I worked our tails off and so did the team. From day one we said, ‘we’re going to do this’ (win the national championship) and we did. Everyone worked as hard as they possibly could and did everything correctly. I just really enjoyed being on a team that wanted to win.”

Every great sports story has a hint of drama, and this one is no exception; just ask freshman, Brock Hime honorable mention All-American (15th). Hime’s time was left out of the initial results. This left the men’s team with an official placement of fourth.

Hime said it would have been a letdown “after the race there was a lot of mess ups with the times and the coordinators of the meet told us we had gotten fourth place. After being ranked number one all year we were upset.”

We could not believe it,” said Freshman Victor Others, “ how we did all season, we did not expect to do that bad.”

After the race, DeGrado noticed that Hime’s time was not recorded and promptly told the committee. Hime’s time sealed the title for the Tigers. It was an unbelievable end to a hard worked season. “When they announced we were national champions we couldn’t believe it,” Hime’s said. “After working out all year it took blood sweat and tears for four or five months we’d been talking about a national championship since June. It was just a dream come true and we definitely deserved it.”

To top off the day the teams not only became national champions, but also got to throw Coach DeGrado into the lake by the course on a bet made earlier that day. The other part of that bet, the runners get to keep the jerseys they wore at nationals.