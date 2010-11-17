Tigers looking to chow down a feast at the Dodge City Thanksgiving classic

The men’s basketball team is looking forward to a full court feast in the Dodge City Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 26-27. The Classic includes: Cowley, Dodge City Community College, Seward County Community College, and New Creations Basketball Academy (Richmond, Indiana).

The Tigers first round opponent is (3-1) Seward Saints with the tip-off at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers are heading into the tourney with no fear. “Were looking to go up there and play our ass off and win the whole thing,” said sophomore Tyrus McGee.

Freshman Bryton Hobbs said,” Were looking to win, play defense hard. By just playing as a team and know we will get the W.”

The Seward Saints are led by Jeremey Jones who scores 21 points per game. The Saints second top scorer is Rafriel Guthrie who averages 16.3 points per game. The Tigers have their own scoring brutes with sophomore, Tyrus McGee who averages 13.2 points per game. The second top scorer is freshman, James Watson who scores 12.7 points per game.

The Tigers are going to leave nothing on the court when this Classic is underway. “I’m just going to play good defense and find the scorers on the team by playing my own role,” said sophomore, Ashton Patton.

“If we go out there and defend than we will come out with the victory,” sophomore, Dominick Cornelius said, “I’m just going out there and be a team player so we can come out on top.”

The Tigers second round opponent is host (2-1) Dodge City Conquistadors with the tip-off starting at 7:30 p.m. The Conquistadors are led by sophomore, Kouri Clayton who scores 13.3 points per game, their second scorer is freshman, Tyshon Pickett who averages 11.6 points per game.

“Were going out there play our offense by playing hard playing better D,” said freshman, James Watson. “Just do what we do to just come out with the win. We can’t go out there scared; we just gotta go out there and play our hearts out.