Tigers fall short against savvy Pirate offense

The Tigers were ready to shiver the timbers of the Pirates. The tigers traveled to Independence on Jan. 15 to face the barbaric Pirates. The Tigers (14-4) also knowing the predicament, with the win they will stand in second place ahead of Independence (13-5) in the conference.

The Tigers knowing with the “W”, it would push them ahead of the Pirates for the conference standings. But they would have to play some defense against their leading scorer in freshman Titus Rubles who averages 18.8 ppg. in the Pirates 18 game span. That is the same to the Pirates who have to guard the Tigers slinger in sophomore Tyrus Mcgee who averages 20.1 ppg.

With the Tigers to do work against the Pirates, sophomore Dominick Cornelius led the Tigers in the first half with 14 points. The Tigers kept and held the lead the entire half with the score at 38-33. “I would call us a Tiger with no food in the first half,” said sophomore Ashton Patton. To start the second half the Tigers were caught off guard. As the Pirates made a 9-0 run to start the half and a 42-38 lead for the Pirates.

With the Pirates slugging away the Tigers did not back down as both teams stayed neck and neck. With less than three minutes left in the game down 64-67, sophomore Kelton Marshall netted the trey to tie the ball game 67 apiece.

But with less than two minutes to play in regulation Titus Rubles hit a key jumper to put the Pirates up 70-67. The Tigers couldn’t make a answer as the Pirates made the key rebounds to keep the Tigers off the ball. “The second half we let down on defense and gave up a lot of rebounds”, said sophomore James Watson. With time running out, the Tigers had to stop the clock. And the Pirates were able to make the free throws down the stretch to take the victory over the Tigers. “We just need to learn how to start the game,” said sophomore Joseph Wakefield. “And finish the game strong till the clock hits 0:00.