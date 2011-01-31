Tigers find success at first indoor meet

The Tigers clawed in the first track meet of the year in Johnson County on Jan.13. The day’s events started with the pole vault where the Lady Tigers had a clean sweep with the top three vaulters. Coming out on top was sophomore, Allison Hoover with 10 feet 4 inches, followed by freshmen, Kadie Peoples, and Sierra Dopeful who tied at 9 feet 4.25 inches for 2nd place.

The men pole vaulters barely missed a 1,2,3 finish, placing 2,3,4; sophomore, Michael McLeod earned a second place standing with a jump of 14 feet and 4 inches. Freshman, Josh Phillips jumped 13 feet and 10 inches for third and freshman, Cody Rosson jumped 13 feet and 4.25 inches for fourth.

Sophomore, Richelle Farley was the lone Lady Tiger placing in the long jump. Her 15 feet 5 inch jump earned her 5th place. The men took 6th place with sophomore, Adrian Porter’s 21 foot jump.

The first Tiger to receive a gold medal of the year for the track club was Farley for her high jump. She jumped 5 feet and 2.25 inches and claimed the top prize. In the men’s high jump Porter’s 5 feet and 8.75 inches took 5th place, and freshman, Brennan Curtis earned 7th place with a 5 feet and 5 inch jump.

Sophomore, Sarah Hardin threw 43 feet and 4.25 inches to claim 6th place in the Lady weight throw competition The men pulled in a silver when sophomore, Charles “Booty” James’ tossed a 48 foot and 4.5 inch weight throw.

Lady Tiger, freshman Kammie Mercer claimed 3rd place in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet and 3.25 inches. James redeemed himself with a 51 foot hurl and a 1st place finish in the shot put. The bronze medal went to freshman, Shane Lundquist with a throw of 45 feet and 8 inches.

The 60 meter hurdles kicked off the first track event and freshman, Matthias Wicks claimed silver in 8.42 seconds. “I felt comfortable going into the race”, said Wicks. Freshman, Bryan Jasmin took the bronze medal in 8.49 seconds. “The race was not how I wanted it to be, I was a bit nervous”, said Jasmin. Sophomore, Lamonica Johnson earned 4th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.37 seconds. Freshman Fred Taylor ran a 6.88 in the 60 meters for 3rd place. In the process achieved a new Cowley record for the event. “ It feels excellent, to leave my name in history.”

In the men’s 400 yard dash the Tiger men had their own sweep, with freshman, Keith Murphy taking the top spot in 51.97 seconds. Freshmen, Tyler Patterson and Marcus Mamon clenched the silver and bronze. “ Our team chemistry is great, were looking to do more for the future”, said Murphy. Freshman, Cory Jones and sophomore, Dylan Filburn went 1, 2 in the 600 meters. Sophomore, Dane Dewitt took top honors in the 1000 meter run with sophomore Brandon Sparks taking 3rd. The Tigers ended the meet by taking the title in the final event of the day, the 4×400 meter relay. “We did good, were gonna do better for the rest of the year,” said Fred Taylor, “ I believe we can make it to win nationals.”