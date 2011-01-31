Lady Tigers overcome poor shooting to put away Neosho County

T he temperature was not the only thing that was cold on Cowley’s campus Sunday afternoon. The Lady Tigers (15-5) basketball team overcame a sour show of shooting to defeat Neosho County (3-17) 48-38 in W.S. Scott Auditorium.

Cowley’s season shooting low of 22.7 percent was enough to keep the Panthers in contention for most of the game. The two teams went in at halftime tied 20-20. It was an eruption of defense in the second half that spurred the Lady Tigers to victory.

Cowley forced 31 Neosho turnovers; including 14 steals in the game.

“I thought that was critical for us,” said Head coach Todd Clark, “Even with a bad scoring night, I thought we did a lot of things right to allow us to escape with a win.”

After exchanging the lead several times in the second half, Cowley pulled ahead for the final time when sophomore Ariani Silva drained a three-pointer to put the Lady Tigers up 28-25. Silva’s trey started a 10-0 Cowley run.

Neosho answered with their own 7-0 run before Silva killed their momentum with yet another trey. Cowley clinched the game making 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute.

“At about 21 seconds left was the first time I felt comfortable in the game,” said Clark.

Although Cowley was out rebounded 49-47 overall, the team crashed the boards better offensively than the Panthers with 18 offensive rebounds compared to Neosho’s eight. Sophomore Maylisa Johnson and freshmen Symone Murray, and Clarrisa Cannon all led the team in rebounds with eight each.

For the time being the win preserved Cowley’s perfect 8-0 record in conference play and the team’s status atop the Jayhawk East conference above 19-1 Independence whom the Tigers defeated Jan. 19.

“You always want to be out in front, but it’s better to be at the top in March and to be the leader at the end of the year,” said Clark, “We’ve still got a long way to go and a lot of basketball ahead of us. We’re going to move forward and continue to improve, but if we keep shooting 22 percent we’re going to lose games.”

The team will play at Allen County (2-17) Jan. 26 and home against Highland (10-10) Jan. 29.