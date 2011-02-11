Tigers feast on Devils for homecoming

T igers (17-6) looking to close the gate on the Devils of Kansas City Community College (18-3). The last meeting had the Tigers losing to the Devils at Kansas City. This time the Devils are in the jungle where the Tigers are undefeated with a home record of 10-0.

The Tigers are looking to end the Devils five-game winning streak, and even up the series between the squads. Tiger defense will need lock down the Devils leading scorer in sophomore Dennis Tinnon who averages 22.9 ppg.

With the tip-off underway the Devils decided not to jump for the ball and letting the Tigers getting the first possession. That was a mistake for the Devils as the Tigers took advantage to a quick start.

The Tigers went on a 12-0 run in the 14:22 mark. Than at the 14:02 mark the Devils finally got on the board. In the process of the big run for the Tigers sophomore Tyrus Mcgee had a string of consecutive 3’s to keep the run going with a score of 22-6 with 10:45 to go in the first half.

Lock down was the keywords for the Tigers, as the Devils did not hit double digits until the 8:48 mark with a score of 26-10. At the 6:50 mark sophomore Dominick Cornelius reacted to a steal from a Devil who thought he had an easy lay up but Cornelius bamboozled the shooter.

The Tigers kept the hammer on the Devils and kept an 18-point halftime lead with the score of 40-22.

This time the Tigers started the half a step behind the Devils, as they cut the lead to 42-30 with 16:10 to go. The Tigers got back into rhythm as they pulled the lead to 49-31 at the 11:27 mark.

Than the Devil put on a run of their own to score eight unanswered points to cut the lead to 49-41 with 8 minutes left. The Tigers blew a 20-point lead to give the Devils some momentum.

“It felt bad to give up that big lead, coach broke the clipboard and got on our asses,” said sophomore Ashton Patton. “So basically he told us to go out there to keep the lead and win.”

The Tigers locking down the Devils star player Tinnon had four fouls, And finally the DI sighnee lost his cool and received a technical foul to leave the game with single digits with 4:58 to play.

“We did a good job on him we frustrated him, we doubled him every time he caught it, that really gassed him,” said Coach Tommy DeSalme.

With the game close, the Tigers clinging to a 66-57 lead, Mcgee made the key moment of the game as he made a three pointer in the corner to bring them back up to 12 with 1:10 remaining, and that was icing on the cake. The Tigers kept the lead and finished with a 73-61 victory. “This was our best defensive performance of the year,” said DeSalme.