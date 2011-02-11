Lady Tigers blow past Kansas City





The Lady Tigers saw their winning streak and undefeated conference record come to a screeching halt with a 60-56 loss to Coffeyville (15-9) Feb. 5.

Some outstanding free throw shooting by Coffeyville, 30 for 35, is what made the difference in the game, which was Cowley’s first loss since Dec. 11. The Red Ravens also out rebounded the Lady Tigers 41-26.

“We got absolutely killed on the boards,” said head coach Todd Clark. “We have to rebound better.”

Cowley took to the court on Feb. 7 to take on Kansas City in a make up game from the previous week. The Lady Tigers would not disappoint the homecoming crowd on a whiteout night. The game started off fast for the team as Cowley ended the first half with a double-digit lead.

“We had really good team speed,” said Clark, “I thought we were able to turn them over very well and then make some pretty easy baskets off of those turnovers.”

In the end the speed of the Lady Tigers was too much for Kansas City (15-9) as Cowley (18-6) blew past them 64-32. The win adds a little more of a cushion for the Lady Tigers who are currently sitting at second in the Jayhawk East after the loss to Coffeyville; who is holding steady at third in the East.

“It’s one game at a time,” said Clark. “Each game one-by-one we’re going to make improvements and get better. We’re out to prove we’re the best team in the East because we think we are the best. We want a conference championship and we’re going to play with a lot of confidence down the stretch.