Tigers slash away competition at Missouri Southern

The Tigers indoor track team slashed away the competition at the MSSU Indoor Meet in Joplin, Missouri. The MSSU meet was good preparation for the Tigers as they soon head for indoor nationals at Texas Tech on March 4.

Shot put started the meet off. Sophomores Sarah Hardin and Charles James threw for fourth place finishes.

“I could have done better, but I’m happy with the fourth place finish,” said James.

Lady Tigers’ Distance Medley Relay squad did work as they won by seven seconds over Harding University for the victory. The squad included sophomores Valerie Bland and Richelle Farley, along with freshmen Katie Krepel and Jesslyn Lanoy.

“It was very exciting, our DMR was amazing,” said Krepel. “It was really cool to get a victory.”

Tiger freshman Fred Taylor got the bronze for the 200-meter dash. Taylor’s day was not finished as he ran the 60-meter dash to sprint away from the field for the victory.

“It felt good, I feel like I’m back where I need to be at now. All I need to do is drop my time and I will be good to go,” said Taylor.

Freshman Bryan Jasmin ran in the 60-meter hurdles and got a fourth place finish. Freshman Keith Murphy ran in the 400-meter dash and finished sixth. Freshman Cory Jones ran a close battle in the 800 meter run and came out with a fifth place finish.

In the 5000 meter run, freshman Victor Others made his move to pull away from a Cowley trio of sophomore Tyson Christensen, and freshman Shaun Koehn for a victory. Freshman Shaun Koehn also made a late kick to get a fifth place finish.

“Coach (Degrado) gave me a race plan and I stuck with it,” said Koehn. “I made a great kick and set a big personal record.”

To close out the day the 4X400 meter relay where the Tigers came up short for the victory. The Tigers were in a neck-to-neck race but lost by a modest 2 seconds.