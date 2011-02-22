Going the distance Indoor track teams win conference titles

The Cowley track teams remained focused as they traveled to Manhattan for the Region VI Championships and Jayhawk East Conference. Tigers on both sides knew they were in contention to bring home the region and conference championships.

The meet started off with the multi-event, pentathlon specialists sophomores Richelle Farley, and Adrian Porter. Farley easily pulled off first place as Porter came close with a second place finish.

For the shot put sophomores Sarah Hardin, and Charles James placed second for regionals, and both won conference.

The pole vault had freshman Kadie Peoples soar for silver in regionals. For the men vaulters sophomore Michael McLeod, and freshman Cody Rosson had duplicate jumps and finished in fourth place; they received second in conference. Farley’s dominance continued as she won another event; the high jump 5”5.

In the 60 meter dash sophomore Fred Taylor got third place in conference. In the 60-meter hurdles Farley racked up another win. Freshman Bryan Jasmin pulled another PR to receive the bronze in the hurdles for regionals.

Sophomore Leigh Ann Omarkhail won the conference 600-meter run. Freshman Cory Jones lost the 600 race by .2 seconds. The 800-meter run was won by freshman Charles Ross.

Freshman Jessalyn Lanoy and Omarkhail went 3,4 in the 1000 meter run for regionals, but went 1,2 for conference. Lanoy than had another huge performance in the mile as she finished second in regionals, but added another conference victory notch to her belt. In the men’s mile, freshman Victor Others received silver for regionals. Sophomore Colin Jokisch got third. The Tigers went 1,2 for conference.

Freshman Kaitlyn Belisle pulled a distance double as she won the 3000, and 5000 meter runs handily. Sophomore Val Bland followed with third place in the 5k race.

In the 3k race Others earned third in regionals, and freshman Shaun Koehn received third place for conference. In the 5k race sophomore Josh Gracia took home third for regionals.

The Lady Tigers got silver in the 4×800 relay, and a bronze in the Distance Medley Relay. The Tigers got third place in the 4×800 relay, and got edged out for the victory in the 4×400 relay.

With the scores tallied up the Lady Tigers won the Region VI Championship, and Jayhawk East Champs. The Tigers placed second, falling one point short of the Region VI Championship. However, the Tigers did walk away with the Jayhawk East Championship.