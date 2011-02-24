Tigers land late free throws to sink Pirates

With the tip-off underway the Tigers got a quick start and did not look back as they kept the hammer on the Pirates the entire half, going into halftime with a 35-26 lead.

The second half would be the same as the Tigers ran their lead to as much as 15 points on the Pirates. Independence was not going to give up easily, as they slowly but surely came back to make it a game.

The Pirates made some key three pointers and cut the Tiger lead to one point with less than two minutes left in regulation.

With the score 72-71 the Tigers gave the ball to sophomore leader Tyrus Mcgee, who drew a foul with 16 seconds left. The team’s captain made the clutch free throws and the 74-71 victory.