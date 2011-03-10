Lady Tigers sink Pirates in doubleheader

BY VICTOR OTHERS

Staff writer

T he Lady Tigers made the Independence Pirates walk the plank. The Tigers had one eye on a comeback from a bad outing in the Murray State Jamboree with a three-game skid. This time the Lady Tigers were looking to come out on top and get back on track in a double-header against the Pirates.

Entering the fourth inning with no score on the board the Ladies gained three runs to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomore, pitcher Starr McLeod had a no-hitter heading into the sixth inning. The Pirates got lucky and ended her hot streak to replace the zeros in the score. The Tigers kept the runs coming as they doubled runs in the last two innings.

“Starr had a good command of all of her pitches and was pretty dominating,” said Head Coach Ed Hargrove.

The Tigers took the first game with an 8-2 statement win. The night-cap was more of the same as the Tigers never looked back. The Tigers had a decisive 6-1 lead in the third.

Cowley kept on firing on all cylinders offense and defense, as the Pirates didn’t score past the third inning. Identical to the last contest the Tigers scored two runs in the last two innings. The Tigers dominated the Pirates with a 10-1 victory.