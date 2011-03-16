Late free-throws lead Cloud County past Lady Tigers

Four points and 40 seconds were all that kept the Lady Tigers from continuing their best season in years. Cowley fell to Cloud County 66-62 in the semi-finals of the Region VI tournament Sunday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The Lady Tigers headed into the tournament after winning their first conference title since the 2004-05 season. The Thunderbirds held their own against Cowley in the first half and went into the half with a 33-30 lead.

Jayhawk East women’s coach of the year Todd Clark was not about to let a slight deficit deflate the team. Cowley came out in the second half and took their first lead of the game 37-35 with about 17 minutes left to play.

The teams would exchange the lead only four more times in the game. Cowley would lead for the last time after the Jayhawk East’s Most Valuable Player sophomore Ariani Silva drained two free throws to make the score 62-61.

After the free-throws the Thunderbirfs drove down the court and threw up a missed three pointer. Cloud came up with the offensive rebound and put in a shot to take the lead for good 63-62.

The Lady Tigers then missed on opportune three-point shot and were forced to foul. On the night Cowley was 6-for-26 from three.

The Thunderbirds would hit one of the two free throws and then would add two more after Cloud rebounded yet another missed Cowley trey.

Cowley ends their season with a 25-8 record. Cowley will lose sophomores Silva, Maylisa Johnson, Maggie Vieyra, and Lisa Angell. The four players helped Cowley to 46 total wins in their time with the team.