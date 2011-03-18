Fine ArtsDay

Fine Arts Day is an annual celebration of the performing and fine arts at Cowley College.

Each year students from area high schools swarm the campus for tours and an opportunity to compete for scholarships. High-schoolers signed up to audition for Director of Theater, Scott MacLaughlin, Choir Director, Connie Donatelli, Director of Instrumental Music, Josh Fleig on the day of the event.

Creative writing, painting, drawing and ceramics artists submitted portfolios and individual works of art for competition. Over 150 students and parents gathered for the March 2 event.