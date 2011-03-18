Six Tigers named to All American First Team

Affected by illness, the mens’ and womens’ indoor track and field teams still garnered some success at the NJCAA Indoor National track meet in Lubbock, Texas. The men finished seventh while the women finished 11.

It was the men’s team that fielded the only event national champion. The 4 X 800 Relay team of sophomores Dane DeWitt and Dylan Filburn, and Freshmen Charles Ross and Cory Jones won the event and were named NJCAA First Team All-Americans.

“Winning nationals is something that we all had talked about doing since the fall. To actually go out there and achieve that really says a lot about how hard we worked. The feeling I got when Charles crossed the line to win is indescribable. I just raised my arms up in triumph and ran to celebrate with the guys. It’s something I’ve waited my whole career to achieve and now that I finally have it, I’m still not satisfied. We all are looking forward to defending our title for outdoor,” said Filburn.

The women also had two athletes to garner All-American honors. Richelle Farley, sophomore, and Kaitlyn Belisle, freshman, both finished second in their events to be named All Americans. Farly finished second in the Pentathlon while Belisle finished second in the 5000-meter run.

Other notable finishes were; Belisle fifth 3000-meter run, Val Bland, sophomore, third 5000-meter run, Fred Taylor, freshman, fifth 55-meter dash and sixth 200-meter dash, Jones, third 600-meter dash, sophomore Charles James third shot put.