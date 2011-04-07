Tigers sweep Highland Scots in close four game series

The Tigers (19-6) pulled the broom out from under the Highland Scotties (8-15) and swept a four game series on March 26, 27. The Tigers played Highland in two double-headers back-to-back. Cowley came into the contest a 12 game winning streak, and also had won 16 of their last 17 games played. So the Tigers were looking to keep the momentum rolling.

To start game one of four, the Tigers opened the contest with four runs in the first inning, setting the tone basically throughout the competition. The Tigers were hot at the plate, putting two more points on the scoreboard in the second. The Tigers never looked back after that keeping their paws on the pedal with a 10-0 shutout in game one. Tigers quadrupled Highlands’s hits 12 to 3 all through the first game.

Game two was quite difficult for the Tigers as they found themselves down 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The Tigers tied things back up 2-2 going into the third inning. Highland went scoreless from then on as the Tigers swept away with 11 unanswered points to end the game with an 11-2 win. Again for the second straight game the Tigers got nine more hits 11-2 against the Scotties.

Game three was also a close-call for the Tigers as they did not score until the third inning with the scored tied 1-1. To start the fourth the Tigers opened up a monster gap as they scored six points to take a 7-1 lead. But the Scotties would make a late push as they scored two runs in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings consecutively to tie things up 7-7. In the bottom of seventh, freshman Gadiel Baez was clutch as he hit the game-winning run, bringing about an 8-7 victory.

“This group just seems to find a way to get things done,” said head coach Dave Burroughs.

In the final game the Scotties took the 1-0 lead heading into the third, where the Tigers tied it back up 1-1. Cowley kept swinging away as they scored five runs in the next two innings to take the 6-2 lead. The Tigers hung to the big lead to finish with a 7-3 victory and a clean sweep in four games against the Scotties.

“Nothing is easy in this conference so we are happy to come out of the weekend 4-0,” said Burroughs.