brothers blast record books at state powerlifting meet

For some, it is off season conditioning, others see it as a way to improve their overall athletic performance, and still others see it as a competition in and of itself. Freshman Matthew Fox is one of those others.

While most of us spent our spring break relaxing whether it be at home, in the dorms, or if you were lucky, somewhere with an ocean catching swells; Matt caught some swells at the YMCA in Wichita. Instead of staying up late and binging on junk food and other by-products of college life he went to bed early and abstained from unhealthy habits.

“I went home to stay with my parents just so I could avoid stuff like that,” said Matt.

On the closing weekend of spring break Matt competed in a state-wide weight lifting meet in Hoisington sponsored by USA Powerlifting.

Fox weighed in at a lean 140 lbs and participated in the 148 lbs division. Impressively, he broke two state records (18-19 teen class) for bench press (235 lbs RAW) and Squat (325 lbs RAW).

RAW means the lifter is unequipped.

What might be even more impressive is the 12 pounds of muscle he gained from his original 128 lbs to participate in the competition. To do that he started a diet of 5500 calories, a day! The average person consumes around 2,000 calories a day while athletes depending on their diet and sport consume around 3,500.

“It doesn’t sound bad to be eating all the time,” said Matt. “But being full all of the time is just as uncomfortable as being hungry.”

Matt attended the event with his twin brother, a freshman at the Mulvane campus, Micheal Fox. Micheal competed in the 123 lbs weight division (down from his walking around weight of about 133) but weighed in just shy of the mark at 122.75 lbs.

Micheal blew away the state record books in all four categories, bench press (260 lbs RAW), squat (335 lbs RAW), deadlift (395 RAW), and total (990 RAW).

The brothers are set to break American records this month at the Nebraska State Championships in Lincoln, April 23.

Matt will be cutting down his weight to a more comfortable 132 lbs to compete in a lower weight division. If his lifts carry over to his new weight class Matt is positioned to break the American record for RAW lifts in benchpress (225 lbs), squat (300 lbs), and possibly total (910 lbs) if he can increase his deadlift weight.

Micheal has an easier route as American records in his weight division have yet to be set. The only thing left for the brothers after American records are the National records.

Micheal already qualified for the USAPL RAW National Powerlifting Championships in Scranton, Penn. Matt qualified for the 148 lbs division but will have to re-qualify in the 132 lbs division.

It seems likely that the two can set National records considering that marks have not been set in either of their weight classes.

The next time you catch Matt in the Wellness Center, (where he can be found every day) give him a pat on the back, wish him good luck, and ask him for a tip or two on how to improve your weight lifting capabilities; I mean he is the columnist who writes the extremely popular fitness column Fox Fitness.