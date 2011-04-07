Lady Tigers have fast start in

The Lady Tigers are heading into the double-header against Cloud County riding an seven game winning streak. They are also 14-4 through their last 18 games. But head coach Ed Hargrove is disappointed in the 19-10 overall record as the Ladies faltered in two different tournaments in Oklahoma earlier this season. Three of those games were in the Tigers grasp but slipped in the end. If the team would have been able to hold on, their record would be 21-6.

The Tigers have amassed a 8-2 conference record in the Jayhawk East in one of the competitive seasons in recent years in coach Hargrove’s eyes. With such a great run the ladies are in position to capture the conference title if the Tigers just keep the great ball play continuing.

To start off key players for the squad , Freshman Taylor Parsons who was recently named National Pitcher of the week as she led the team with an earned run average (ERA) with 1.82 and 42 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched; her record is 4-2.

Freshman Haleigh Sills is right behind Parsons with an ERA of 1.88 and 38 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched; her record is 5-2.

Freshman Moly Warren has 32 strikeouts in 36 innings; her record is 4-2.

Sophomore Starr Mcleod has a 2.24 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 50 innings; her record is 5-2.

Sophomore Bri Akers is leading the team in hitting from her leadoff position with a .452 average. Last year Akers again was the leading hitter with a .449 average. Akers is a consistent hitter for the Tigers as she will keep the balls flying for the rest of the season.

Sophomore Haley Heincker is leading the team in RBI’s (29), and triples (3).

Freshman Taylor Hatfield has been the best overall hitter for the Tigers. Hatfield is second in RBI’s (28), first in home runs (5), and tied for first in triples (3).

Freshman Courtney Rash has a .372 average, 26 RBI’s, and 3 HR; two of them were grandslams.

With such a harsh start of the season the ladies finally have realistic ambitions to have a huge second half of the season compared to the start.. As they are looking to win conference, win regional’s and earn a berth at the national tournament in Normal, IL.