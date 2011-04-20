baseball hammers down kansas city

The Tigers (30-9) looked to drop hammer on Kansas City Kansas Community College (24-14) on April 16-17. Coming into the diamond the Tigers entered on a 2-game slump, their first since Feb. 27, while the Blue Devils had dropped three of their last four. Cowley was hoping to keep that losing streak running while ending their own. Also Cowley came into the dugout ranked 10 in the nation and were facing a non-ranked KCKCC baseball team. It was the perfect setup for an upset, but Cowley would pull through winning all four games.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first double header. In the second inning the Tigers blew open a decisive gap on the Blue Devils scoring six. The next inning the team tallied another run to make it 7-0. The Tigers would keep up the defense and finish with a mark in the win column (8-3).

The second game was a bit more dramatic then the first. The Tigers took a two run lead to end the second inning. Trailing 2-0, the Blue Devils engineered a three run inning to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning. After that surplus of runs, the Tigers’ defense literally hammered down as the Devils did not score for the next six innings.

The Tigers scored two more runs and closed the header with a 4-3 victory.



The third game was a shoot out between the squads. Both teams scored in the first with each team swinging away for the rest of the game. The Blue Devils scored three runs, but the Tigers tripled that with a 9-3 score at the end of the second inning. It was Sophomore Tito Mendoza’s home-run that kept the Tigers flowing. The third inning was more of the same with the Devils scoring four. The Tigers answered back with three runs to make it a 12-7 lead to end the third. The final score looked like a first half score of a college basketball game; a 21-11 win.

In the fourth game, the Tigers kept having the runs sail in. Cowley ended the second inning with a 10-3 lead. The Tigers’ defense held KCKCC scoreless until the fifth inning which ended with a score of 13-5. The Tigers kept knocking the Blue Devils as they closed out the game 16-5.

“It was a good weekend for us, but we have got to move on,” said head baseball coach Dave Burroughs.