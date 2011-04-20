Lady Tigers split the mound

The Lady Tigers (29-12) were looking to focus in and slash through Kansas City Kansas Community College (17-13) on April 17. Cowley was coming off a two game losing skid heading into the doubleheader against the Blue Devils. The ladies were looking to make a U-turn back into victory lane.

To start the double header the Blue Devils got off to an early 2-0 lead at the end of the first. The Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second inning. In the fourth inning, then Cowley got into a rhythm and slashed in three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

The Tigers would tally in two more runs in the fifth but the Blue Devils had their own big inning; scoring four runs to reclaim the lead 7-6. Cowley was unable to get back on the scoreboard in the last two innings and fell 7-6.

“If you are going to be a contending team you can not lose those types of games,” said head softball coach Ed Hargrove.

The Lady Tigers responded well as they came out in the second game with a vengeance. To start the game Cowley hit in two runs to take the 2-0 lead for good. In the third, the Lady Tigers sealed up the victory as they blasted in eight runs in the third to take a commanding 10-0 lead. Cowley would ease into victory with an 11-0 decision.

“We had a little heart to heart talk in between games that I think got their attention,” said Hargrove.