lady tigers nab third straight conference title

BY BENJAMIN DONALS

Sports editor

Led by their outstanding freshman one-two combo of Diana Davitaia and Zsofia Biro the Lady Tigers tennis team won their third straight regional title April 23 in Wichita. The title was also the team’s fourth regional title in the last five years.

Cowley came into the tournament on a hot streak having blown through Johnson County, Seward County, and Barton County at some point earlier in the season.

The Lady Tigers continued that level of competition by putting all but one of their doubles teams and all of their singles players in the finals matches for each division.

Cowley had regional champs at the Nos. 1, 2, and 5 singles slots in Davitaia, Biro, and fellow freshman Mariah Vargas. While freshman Kristen Richardson and Cowley’s lone returning player from last season sophomore Brittany Berryman fell in straight sets to Johnson County’s Marijana Gjorgjevska and Lexi Hertling at the Nos. 3 and 4 singles slots, respectively.

The Lady Tiger’s Shelby Cornejo, freshman, also had a hard fought match in the No. 6 finals match against Seward County’s Lindy Kowalcuk, falling in three sets 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

In doubles it was Cowley’s dynamic duo of Davitaia and Biro that took home the regional title at No. 1 doubles, ousting Seward County in three sets 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

The Lady Tigers will next take to the court in the NJCAA’s Women’s National Championships in Tuscon, Az May 8-13.

At the same tournament last year the Lady Tigers finished fourth. The team had its top two singles players enter the semi-finals before losing. Their number one doubles team also moved to the semi-finals. This year’s team has some large shoes to fill after last year’s success but, the Lady Tigers have been powerful this season.