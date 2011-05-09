Tigers take three out of four from the cavaliers

The Tigers (32-10) were looking to cross swords for the victory slash against Johnson County Community College (26-19) on April 22-23. The team came prowling into the four-game series after a tough loss to Barton County.

To open up game one, both teams would end the first inning blank. Next inning the Tigers got into rhythm and penetrated a 4-0 lead. In the third inning they would score three runs to make it 7-0. The defensive minded Tigers would keep the Cavaliers scoreless heading into the final inning.

Cowley closed the victory for good as they batted in two more scores to have the 9-0 shutout win.

Game two had the Tigers get off to a rough start. In the second inning the Cavaliers had a 1-0 lead. The Tigers would be held empty handed through four innings. Cowley finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning scoring twice to have a 2-1 advantage.

This would spark a feeding frenzy as they scored four unanswered points to end game two. The Tigers closed game two with a 6-1 victory by holding the Cavs scoreless in the final seven innings.

Game three had the Tigers get to the early lead 2-0 in the first inning. The Cavaliers would cut the deficit to 2-1 to end the fourth inning. Both teams would be shutout the whole game until the final inning. Cowley broke the dry spell with a score. The 3-1 score was good enough to prevail in game three.

Game four had Cavaliers down 0-3 in the series, unlike LeBron James ditching out while times are tough with his Cavaliers. These Cavs were staying and not going down without a fight. Tigers started the final game with a 1-0 lead on top of the first. But the Cavs responded to swing in six runs in the first inning to retrieve the lead.

The next inning had the Tigers scoring a run to make the score 6-2. But the Cavaliers again answering back with four more in the third inning to take a commanding 10-2 lead. The Tigers would score only one more run to end the game. The Cavs prevented the clean sweep to win game four 13-3 over the Tigers.