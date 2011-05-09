Softball snags two wins from the Ravens

The Lady Tigers (33-14) were looking to chomp down on Coffeyville Community College (8-26). Going into the game the team was riding a three game winning streak while the Ravens were the exact opposite with a three game losing streak.

Cowley stepped out on the field ranking as the 12 team in the country. Victories would not allow Cowley to win a conference title but, it would lock them a spot for second in the conference standings behind only Labette Community College.

Even though they were hungry for a two-game series sweep of the low graded Ravens; the Lady Tigers started out cold by being held scoreless in the first inning.

To start the second inning, Cowley slashed a couple runs to take the 2-0 lead. Both teams would show good defense up to the fifth inning.

Cowley hit a single scoring run to make it 3-0. Ravens answered back with a score of their own to cut the deficit 3-1.

In the next inning the Ladies chomped down hard and blasted four scores to a commanding 7-1 edge. Lady Tigers would finish up game one with a 7-1 victory over the Ravens.

At the start of game two for the ladies showed they were not going to slow down the momentum. Considering they opened the first two innings with seven runs piling through. They kept chomping away scoring twice in the fourth inning. But the Ravens also scored twice in the inning to trim the lead 9-2.

In the last inning of the series the Lady Tigers closed in the win with two more scores. Tigers closed game two with a 11-2 victory. Cowley walked away with the two-game sweep and a runner-up finish in the Jayhawk East Conference.