Cowley Sweeps Hesston in Straight Sets for First Home Win

Within minutes of the first set of the Lady Tigers’ first home match of the season, the Cowley women’s volleyball team jumped out to a dominant 9-2 lead. The Tigers had their home opener on August 31st, 2016 against the Hesston Lady Larks.

The first set ended with the Tigers winning 25-15, following that up with a 25-21 win in the second. In the third set, Hesston was able to take a slight lead, but the Tigers would not be kept down. Hesston had a 20-19 lead as the Lady Tigers started to battle harder behind freshman Tatyana Ndekwe, who was a perfect 6-for-6 on kill attempts in the third set. The Lady Tigers would pull out a hard fought 25-21 win in the third set to sweep Hesston in straight sets.



“It was a good first home game for us,” head coach Steven Gream went on to say, of the win, “it allowed our players to get the nerves over with.” Gream also mentioned that some of the freshman had some nerves at the Johnson County Tournament, and that winning the first home game helped ease a lot of those. One of the captains, sophomore Teryn Scott, said that she is confident in the season. Scott said, “I was a little nervous with having ten freshmen and only two sophomores but I think they’ve really stepped up the last couple weeks and in our games that we’ve played.”



With a dominant sweep over Hesston, the Lady Tigers’ season is definitely looking bright. Cowley (3-2) hopes to keep their momentum rolling as they face Independence on September 7th.