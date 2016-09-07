Frank Ocean is Back and Better Than Ever



(photos courtesy of boysdontcry.co)

After over a year of disappointment and false promises, Frank Ocean made his triumphant return to the music scene. Visually appealing, easy on the ears, and definitely worth the wait. Blonde, Ocean’s sophomore album, debuted at number 1 on the billboard top 200 charts, beating out his first album Channel Orange from its 27 highest ranking.

Blonde has drawn a lot of praise from fans, and celebrities such as Kanye West, Tyler the Creator and Zac Efron.





…Frank album on repeat👌 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 21, 2016







BLOND IS NOW AVAILABLE. THANKS BIG BRO FOR ALLOWING ME TO BE APART OF IT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 20, 2016







Frank Ocean's "Nikes" on repeat. Put on you're best headphones -thanks for this song it's 🔥! Looking forward to the rest 🙏🏽❤️ — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) August 21, 2016

Sophomore Yvette Rosales has been a fan of Ocean since she was in middle school, and has listened to Blonde every day since its release on August 20th. Rosales commented, “I never gave up because I know [Ocean] was bound to drop [Blonde] soon. I was willing to wait as long as I could.” Rosales went on to say that she expected the album to be good, and that it definitely was as good as she had hoped. “I was still listening to his first album this year and I never got tired of it, so I think that’s why I was willing to wait.” Rosales said.

The four year absence since Channel Orange was a long wait for die hard fans of Ocean, lying and waiting for the fateful day that he would return. Twitter user @therealversace tweeted, “FRANK OCEAN JUST DROPPED A NEW ALBUM AND IM DONE WITH LIFE #Blonde sademoji cryingemoji”. Rosales tweeted after the album drop, “I can’t explain how happy I am. Thank you Frank Ocean”.

FRANK OCEAN JUST DROPPED A NEW ALBUM AND IM DONE WITH LIFE #Blonde 😔😭 pic.twitter.com/XYiIxvRck3 — JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) August 21, 2016

I can't explain how happy I am. Thank you Frank Ocean. — Yvette Rosales (@AydaYvette) August 21, 2016

The wait is finally over, and the public has made their opinions heard. Blonde is everything that Frank Ocean fans have been waiting for and so much more. The question people are left with now is, “How long will Frank Ocean be gone this time?” Only time will tell.