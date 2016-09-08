Tension at Halftime

Tensions were high at half time when the Cowley Tigers (2-0) remained even at nil-nil with Neosho County Community College (4-0). The excitement rose as the Tigers pushed themselves for a third consecutive win after defeating both Dodge City Community College and Rose State College previously.

“The second half, Cowley [had] better confidence, we were able to capitalize with two goal from #7 Jake Hawker and the third goal from # 18 Jimmy Rivera. It was good to see the players being consistent throughout the match focusing on being mistake free.” Coach Roberto Dos Santos said.

Neosho came in with a four to zero wining streak the men’s soccer team changed that taking their third win this season with a three to none game against Neosho.

“The team overall did a good job at keeping Neosho from scoring in the beginning of the first half. We’ve created several opportunities to score but couldn’t break through.” Santos said.

Cowley would win the game 3-0 to move to a perfect 3-0 record, with a 1-0 record in the Jayhawk conference. Neosho fell to 4-1 on the season, with an 0-1 record in conference play. The Tigers look to continue their winning streak while taking on Kansas City Community College Thursday at 7 p.m. Kansas City is coming off a 6-2 loss against Johnson County.

Written by: Kayla Schenk, Editor-in-Chief