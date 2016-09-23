Cowley Drops Allen County in Four Sets

The Lady Tigers volleyball (8-5) season is off to a hot start, with taking the lead almost immediately in the first set of their game against the Allen County Lady Red Devils (4-10) on September 21 2016.

The Lady Tigers took the win in the first set with 25-21, and the second set is where things started to get crazy. Cowley took the lead right away once more, but later in the set Allen County tied the teams up with 21-21 and shortly after took the lead with 21-23. It didn’t take too long before the teams were tied up again, this time with a score of 25-25.

The Lady Red Devils wound up taking the second set with a close score of 29-31. Cowley won the third set with 25-15, and the fourth set with 25-14, taking the overall win. “I thought Allen played very very well, I wouldn’t say that that surprised me that they played well but it surprised me how well,” head coach Steven Gream said, “I knew they were going to come out and play I knew they were going to fight, I was just surprised at how intense they were in the fight.”

The Cowley volleyball team is currently ranked number 10 in the NJCAA, with their record being 8-5 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Follow the Lady Tigers on the road for their next game on this Friday at 1:00 pm in Kansas City, Kansas.

Written by: Alicia Pack, staff reporter