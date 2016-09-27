Hard Fought Battle at Home

The Lady Tigers (11-6) had their fourth home game on Monday, September 26 against one of their conference rivals Coffeyville (22-1). This game had national importance due to the fact that Coffeyville were ranked 11th and Cowley were ranked 10th in the NJCAA Division II national rankings.

Cowley lost the first set 16-25 after being riddled with unforced errors. Co-Captain Teryn Scott (s) said, “We played with some energy and I feel as if we were all mentally in the game. The thing that set us and Coffeyville apart were the unforced errors from us. We had a few missed serves at big times, some miscommunication between players, and little errors that could’ve turned the game around.” During the second set, Cowley battled back to defeat the Red Ravens 25-19. Afterwards, they kept their momentum going in the third set by defeating the Red Ravens 25-23.

The Lady Tigers then lost the fourth set 19-25. This took the game and into the fifth and final set where they eventually lost 12-15. Co-Captain Olivia Powell (s) said, “Coffeyville came to play. They had energy throughout the entire match. We had some big opportunities and didn’t take advantage to them.”

Throughout the Coffeyville game, the Lady Tigers were plagued by unforced errors while the Coffeyville Red Ravens were playing to win. This game puts the Cowley Tigers record at 11-7 with their next game being away at Labette Community college (8-16) in Parsons on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30.

Written by: Sydney Hufford, Sports Editor

Photos by: Jonathan Hayes, Staff Photographer