Spotlete: Teryn Scott

- How does it feel being a sophomore?
Being a sophomore is an amazing experience. Not only do I get to 10 new freshmen to call my sisters/teammates, but it also challenges me to be a better athlete and a better volleyball player. I have 10 freshmen looking up to me and at me for advice and guidance. It’s a challenge at times but I love having the chance to go back to Nationals again.
- What is your favorite thing about Cowley?
My favorite thing about Cowley is he people. There is endless community support for the volleyball program but also the people I see everyday on campus. The professors, my classmates, other coaches are always asking me how I am doing and how volleyball is going and it warms my heart.
- Do you have a warm-up song?
Warm up song would probably be Did I by Kehlani
- What is your favorite food?
My favorite food is mac and cheese
- What do you want to do after Cowley?
What I want to do after Cowley is go play volleyball at a 4 year for two more years and start nursing school.