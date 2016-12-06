Cowley’s Band Tributes Garret Misora

Garrett Misora, a Cowley College student and band member, was killed in a car crash just two weeks ago while driving home to Winfield. His friends in the Cowley band wish to honor him during their performance this Wednesday evening at 7:45 p.m. The evening will include a visual tribute and comments from Vice President of Academic Affairs, Harold W. Arnett as a prelude to the band’s performance.

Prior to the performance is“Life: Through Words and Lens” featuring work from Cowley’s own creative writing digital photography and mass communications students in the Wright Room at the Brown Center, from 6:30-7:45 pm.