Poppin’ Up On Cherry Tree Lane

The whimsical and fantastical play of Mary Poppins, was one that shouldn’t have been missed. “I’m impressed! They did very well!” says play goer, Austin Rogers. One of the most theatrical areas of the play was when Mary Poppins flew across the stage. She seemed to glide through the air like a bird while hooked into her harness. However, she was not the only one that flew. The character by the name of Bert, also flew while the chimney sweeps were singing. He soared above the rooftops watching the sweeps work.

Another awe-inspiring and captivating aspect of this particular play, was all of the technology and lighting. During the scene where Mary talks about the stars and the heavens, the whole theater lit up in glorious lights. Wonderous greens, reds, blues, and purples filled the room and danced about the audience. The audience members were able to buy light up wands just for this scene, and were able to wave them around to incorporate members into the play. This play definitely proves that “anything can happen if you let it.”

– Emma Pray, Staff Member