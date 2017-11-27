A Pink Silver Lining

It’s the color mix of red and white, one of the celebrated colors for Valentine’s Day, and the color for breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer isn’t a new topic—it’s been discussed before the American Cancer Society

and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca established October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1985, and continues to be discussed each year we celebrate the color pink in October.

Consequently, the month of October has been coined “Pinktober.” During Pinktober, pink ourishes: Many sports around the world, including the National Football League, does the color through uniforms and jerseys and other accessories.

In addition, many local, national, and global events and charities take place to raise funding for breast cancer, which is the entire purpose of Pinktober and the accompanying pink ribbon.

Many breast cancer patients approve and encourage of the pink