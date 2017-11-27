A Pink Silver Lining

It’s the color mix of red and white, one of the celebrated colors for Valentine’s Day, and the color for breast cancer awareness.
Breast cancer isn’t a new topic—it’s been discussed before the American Cancer Society
and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca established October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1985, and continues to be discussed each year we celebrate the color pink in October.
Consequently, the month of October has been coined “Pinktober.” During Pinktober, pink ourishes: Many sports around the world, including the National Football League, does the color through uniforms and jerseys and other accessories.
In addition, many local, national, and global events and charities take place to raise funding for breast cancer, which is the entire purpose of Pinktober and the accompanying pink ribbon.
Many breast cancer patients approve and encourage of the pink
awareness campaign, including Head Coach of Men’s Soccer Robert Dos Santos and Director
of Human Services Jenette Hanna. Both have been diagnosed with breast cancer and both have beaten it.
According to Coach Dos Santos, who was diagnosed at the age of 49 around a year and a half ago, two rare aspects happened to him: Being a male breast cancer patient and male breast cancer being diagnosed in the beginning stages.
“My case was a rare situation, which was in the beginning,” Coach Dos Santos said. “Women usually nd out through either checking themselves—you know, doing self-checks—or doing the mammogram that they do.” Performing a mammogram is how Hanna found she had breast cancer.
“A good friend of mine just had a mammogram done and she was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Hanna, who was diagnosed in 2013. “She asked all her friends to please get checked up, because she didn’t expect it at all—she was just going for a routine.”
According to Hanna, she hadn’t gotten a mammogram in
a while, and while self-checking, found an original (but seemingly harmless) lump had gotten bigger. At the surgical center in Wichita, Hanna received a mammogram and did two needle biopsies with the second test results coming back cancerous.
Both faculty members received mastectomies, the surgery that takes the entire breast out.
Through this process, both were able to avoid chemotherapy and radiation therapy. For Hanna, a cautionary test on her lymph nodes proved some were cancerous, and thirteen were removed out of her left side.
– Braydee Holmes, Editor-In-Chief