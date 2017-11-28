News Ticker
Cowley’s Student Senate Pushing to Go Green

New recycling locations at Cowley

Second story floor of the Brown Center has a blue bin to recycle.

Going green got easier at Cowley with new recycling bins located around campus. Director of Student Life, Landon West, states “We had students bring to the Student Senate with interest in getting [recycling] going again,” and before the Student Senate made this movement to implement more bins; the most popular spot to recycle was the Kerr-Tech Building rest area. The blue bins are now located in “Strategic places throughout campus” including the lower level of Web-Brown, West doors in Galle-Johnson, Basement of Ireland Hall, The Nelson Student Center, and both levels of the Brown Center. They are currently excepting paper, plastics, aluminum, and cardboard, but make sure to recycle to the right bin. The ones with signs mark the type of material accepted in that bin, but the blue bins without a sign accept anything recyclable.

The bins without any sign can be take any recyclable items.
Recycling bin in the lower level of the Brown Center
Recycling bin in the lower level of the Brown Center

 

Blue recycling bin filled with cardboard.
Recycling Bin in the Student Center

 

–  Felipe Escalante, Campus Editor

