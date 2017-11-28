Cowley’s Student Senate Pushing to Go Green

Going green got easier at Cowley with new recycling bins located around campus. Director of Student Life, Landon West, states “We had students bring to the Student Senate with interest in getting [recycling] going again,” and before the Student Senate made this movement to implement more bins; the most popular spot to recycle was the Kerr-Tech Building rest area. The blue bins are now located in “Strategic places throughout campus” including the lower level of Web-Brown, West doors in Galle-Johnson, Basement of Ireland Hall, The Nelson Student Center, and both levels of the Brown Center. They are currently excepting paper, plastics, aluminum, and cardboard, but make sure to recycle to the right bin. The ones with signs mark the type of material accepted in that bin, but the blue bins without a sign accept anything recyclable.

– Felipe Escalante, Campus Editor