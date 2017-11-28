Brainiacs!

The National Quiz team recently went to their first competition at Neosho Community College. They took three different teams to the tournament, with four members on each squad.

NAQT is a question based series of tournaments from early fall to early spring, ending with the national tournament in a different city each year. The tournaments consist of twenty-four questions apiece with three bonus questions for each correct answer, there is a three second time limit for an answer on any given question.

A few of the team members gave their thoughts on NAQT.

According to Aimee Schwintz, “The best part of quiz bowl is getting to travel to different towns and states and bonding with my teammates.”

Fellow quiz bowler Edgar Fuentes said, “To me, quiz bowl is a series among students who excel or wish to excel in a variety of topics, not only academics but social and current events as well.”

Symantha Shelton also said, “I joined quiz bowl because I enjoy challenging myself and learning new information.” In conclusion, the team practices twice a week and have a home tournament called the Snow Bowl coming up on December 2.