D.I.Y. to distress

Specialty Lamp Shade
Items Needed:
Lamp Shade Picture Construction Paper Sewing Needle
Directions
1. Measure your lamp shade.
2. Print o a picture to the size of lamp shade.
3. Grab your sewing needle.
4. Place map over construction paper.
5. Poke hole through both sheets
of paper.
6. Wrap around lap shade and glue in place.
Washi Type Keyboard
Items Needed:
Keyboard
Favorite Colored Tape Straight Edge Knife Pen
Directions
1. Place strips of tape over each rows of keys.
2. Cut each strip so only the keys are covered.
3. Write the names on the top of each key.
Rainbow Light Bulb
Items Needed:
New Light Bulb Favorite Color Markers Lamp
Directions
1. Get a new light bulb.
2. Use your favorite colored markers.
3. Color the light bulb in the design of your choice.
4. Screw in light bulb.
5. Turn on lamp.
– Will Tapedo, Staff Member