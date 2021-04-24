Interesting Games on Your Android Mobile Phone

The open source Android Platform is growing extremely fast. You may turn your Android smart phone into a pocket entertainment console by installing games. The touch screen and accelerometer sensor give a wonderful gaming experience. Thousands of games are available for Android smart phones. For quite a very long time Android had just some rip offs and incomplete games. We might not even compare Android Market with Apple’s software shop. However, the things got changed today.

The majority of the Android phones are cheaper than Apple iPhones. Android has a wide choice of smart phones in various price ranges. This leads many people to select Android phones. Now android is the most popular smart phone platform. Due to the popularity of Android, the game programmers around the world started to bring their works for this stage. Now Android has a large choice of great games.

Android market is a program that comes with all forza horizon 4 android devices. Users can easily install programs and games from Android market. It is both paid and free games and applications. The programs and games are recorded in various categories in Android market. It is featured, top free and top paid programs tabs for simple browsing. The search function in Android market is quite valuable to the users. Here’s the listing of the most interesting Android Games.

Angry Birds

Angry Birds is one of the most popular games. Angry Birds is physics based puzzle game with amazing graphics. In this game you need to get rid of the evil pigs by slingshots employing the birds and recover their eggs. You have got different kinds of birds with various skills to kill the pigs. This is an extremely interesting game. There is a good deal of Angry Birds fans around the planet. Angry Birds sport is free in Android market.

Cut the Rope

Cut the rope is a very intriguing puzzle game. In this game your aim is to feed a cute monster. There is a candy is tied with ropes. You must cut the ropes in a manner that the candy would fall right to the mouth of the hungry monster. This game has amazing cartoon style images. Cut the rope is an extremely addictive fun game.

Drag Racing

Drag racing game differs from traditional racing games. It is a fascinating game between two cars in a straight track. The fastest car between the two wins the match. This game has a wide choice of cars available. The multiplayer option permits you to play with friends and family through Internet. By winning the races you will be able to get points. You do not need to steer the vehicle in drag racing. Your performance in this sport is dependent on timely gear shifts.