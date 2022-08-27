Before Your First Boot Camp Workout, Here’s What You Need to Know

You have signed up for your first boot camp class. It’s a new year, and you’re ready to mix up your routine and challenge yourself to try something new. Putting your name on that list may leave you shaking your head and wondering what you got yourself into. We understand fitness bootcamp classes. And we’re here for you. You’ll get your heart pumping, sweat, and challenge your muscles at boot camps. They all combine strength and cardio exercises for an all-body burn.

A trainer will move you from station to station at The Fhitting Room in New York City during high-intensity intervals using body weight or kettlebells in functional movements. It is split into treadmill and floor exercises at fitness bootcamp classes Barry’s Bootcamp. The classes are different, even at the same studio, so your muscles won’t get bored. There are a lot of challenges associated with this concept, and we won’t lie. These workouts tend to be tough at times.

But don’t worry – everyone goes through the first time, so know you’re not alone if you struggle to keep up. We’re here to help you get the 411 before you start Bootcamp style. You’ve got to learn the moves, practice your form, and get stronger. You have to start somewhere. It is possible to do squat jacks, jump squats, lunges and presses, ropes, or ski machines as part of each class.

There will probably be burpees. They will probably be all over the place. It’s impossible to predict what will happen at Tuesday’s 7:30, but you can get an idea of whether you’ll do weights or use machines like a rower or stair stepper. Research the studio and the workout to know what to expect when you attend your first class.

Kate Lemere, a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp Chicago, tells SELF that you’ll be prepared for whatever the instructor throws your way if you know the gamut of equipment. Have difficulty making a move or using a machine? Try copying your classmates first. The instructor will show you everything you need to know, but speak up if you have any questions. Proper form will prevent injury.

Depending on the class type, you should wear anything you want. If it’s an outdoor boot camp like November Project, dress for the weather, but keep in mind that you’ll get heated. Usually, I wear full-length leggings or cropped, depending on how I feel and the temperature, a sports bra, and a tank top, but you can wear whatever you like to sweat in.