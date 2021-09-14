Pros and Cons of Wallpaper and Painting

Your home walls have an advantage of transforming and changing your space completely with help of the wallpaper or paint. The dramatic room will instantly look airy and soft by using light pale color. Whereas any room that feels very big can feel cozy with the darker wallpaper and striking pattern. There’re some pros & cons of using wallpaper or paint. Certain factors that you need to consider are cost, versatility and durability to your space. No matter what you select for your walls may benefit from an addition of wallpaper singapore or paint. Let us check out pros and cons of both in detail

Pros of wallpaper:

Cost-effectiveness – Even though upfront cost of the wallpaper will be higher, but its durability can save you some money with time.

Damaged walls – The wallpaper will make poor condition of the walls look stylish and good. Suppose your walls have any defects, which you don’t want to fix, then good quality and thick wallpaper will make them appear spectacular.

Wallpapering is the fastest ways of transforming your room. Within a day you will be able to change the entire feel of the room without any need for the massive renovations. By putting up decorative wallpaper with the oriental air, with bright colors or stripes, you will give your room the unique character.

Wallpaper comes in the dazzling range of designs with amazing selection of the beautiful effects such as glitter and pearl, suede, raised inks, foils, silk textures, as well as natural grass cloth.

Cons of Wallpaper

Expensive– yes, cost is a bit more upfront. But, remember pros; wallpaper will save you a lot of money in a long run.

Tough to replace –Decorative wallpaper patterns will come and go. Suppose your wall gets damaged, or want to replace your wallpaper, it can be a big problem.

Pros of Using Pain

Paint will come at a lower cost and is simple to accomplish.

Many people now can do the paint job and have to buy a few supplies.

Paint is simple to paint over if you ever get tired of its original color.

Cons of Paint