What does a criminal defence attorney do?

When there is a criminal case or a criminal charge against a person, a criminal lawyer is appointed to the defendant either by the public defense system or can be self-appointed by the defendant. The lawyer or the defense team may be working individually in a criminal law firm in Brampton or as a public defendant.

Interviewing and questioning

After a lawyer is appointed or chosen, they question their client about the case. The lawyer tries to figure out as many details as possible and asks multiple questions to find the truth. Knowing all the little details allows the attorney to form a strong case that no curveball can be thrown at it in the court.

Investigation

After questioning, the criminal lawyer also can investigate the case. They may look around the crime scene, talk to the police officers and what they saw, talk and question any witnesses that may have been present. For questioning, these people and witnesses can be called to the criminal defence law firm in brampton where the lawyer works. The attorney is also allowed to review and look at the prosecutor’s case before its submission to the court. This will enable them to form a strong case and find any loopholes that may be beneficial to them in defending their client.

Evidence

The lawyer also has the right to look at all the evidence collected. They may get the proof tested again in their way, which may help save the defendant. They also look for any possible legal theories that can be formed with the help of the evidence.

Communication

Another task that the attorney has to fulfill is to keep their client informed. They need to maintain constant contact with the defendant in a confidential setting and explain to them the course their case is taking, which allows the defendant to know the outcome.

Jury selection

The defense attorney and the prosecutor’s office are actively involved in the jury selection. The defense lawyer has the power to reject jurors because they may be biased towards the attorney for any reason. They may also leave a juror simply because they don’t feel good about them.

The final part of the case involves two choices. The defendant may choose to go through with the plea bargain or reject it. The lawyer suggests and helps the defendant choose which course would be the best for their case.