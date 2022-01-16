Learn the difference between Mezcal and tequila

When it comes to cocktails, many people consider only tequila. In the past few years, Mezcal has become the preferred choice for many. But people have confused about whether mezcal and tequila are the same. It is because they are made from the same agave plant. However, there are a lot of differences that many people are not aware of it. Any spirit that is made from agave is known to be the type of Mezcal. So, all tequilas can be considered Mezcal, but not all Mezcals are tequila. To understand the difference better, read the points that are given below.

Produced in different regions:

The majority of Mezcal liquor comes from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, but it also has other different regions where you can consider the Mezcal. Whereas tequila is made from the major part of Jalisco. Depending on the place they come from, you could enjoy the unique flavors of different products.

Made through the different process:

The production methods for Mezcal and tequila differ greatly. The basic method includes distilling agave hearts, cooking, and fermenting. Tequila can be made only from blue agave variety. On the other hand, Mezcal can be made from different species of agave.

Different flavors:

The manufacturing process and aging can influence the flavors of the spirits. However, tequila has a sweet and smooth flavor. Whereas the Mezcal has smoky and savory flavors. These are a few obvious differences between Mezcal and tequila.

